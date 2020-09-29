MSP for all crops will be announced tomorrow: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Tuesday that paddy procurement would begin shortly and rates of MSP would be announced on October 1.

Speaking at the weekly review programme Spandana with Collectors and SPs, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the role of Rythu Bharosa Kendras would be important. “Ensure that e-cropping is done meticulously and all the information should be furnished at the secretariats. E-cropping is essential for payment of crop insurance premium, procurement and providing MSP. The agricultural produce will be collected at the farms and coupons should be given to farmers indicating the time of procurement. There will be no manual certificates. The MSPs of all crops will be announced on October 1 and the poster will be displayed at all RBKs by October 5,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Agriculture Department to set up multi-purpose facility centres at all RBKs to act as a single point of contact for information regarding cold storages, custom hiring centre, primary processing, grading and storing facility. The State government would be spending ₹6,300 crore to set up these facilities in the next two years.

Advisory panels

He suggested that farmer advisory committees should be activated and they should give suggestions to farmers. “The role of farmer advisory committees is crucial as we have managed to limit the cultivation of cotton to 5.75 lakh hectares in Prakasam and Kurnool districts and in March convinced farmers to opt for cultivation of brinjal. Now, farmers should be advised on the cropping pattern in rabi season,’’ he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the NREGS scheme and said that all buildings of secretariats should be completed by March 31. Works relating to construction of secretariats in East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam districts were going on at a slow pace. Works relating to construction of 10,408 RBKs and 1,269 YSR Health Clinics were being completed.

“Ensure that ₹10 crore worth of works are done in every Assembly constituency every week. If you feel funds are not sufficient, we are ready to give ₹5 crore for completing buildings of secretariats, RBKs, village clinics etc. We are also setting up 7,529 bulk milk units across the State,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. K. Kanna Babu , Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.