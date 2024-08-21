MSMEs urged to implement energy efficiency technologies

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) conducted a post-implementation dissemination workshop for the food processing clusters at Mango Bhavan, here on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by over 50 MSMEs, fruit processing entrepreneurs, local service providers, and technicians.

APSECM highlighted the energy efficiency (EE) technologies that have been implemented, including Variable Frequency Drives, maximum demand controllers, and power factor improvement initiatives, in MSME units such as Hyath Food Products, R.M.M Foods, New Ranga Fruit, and Natural Foods Facials, among others.

APSECM Deputy Executive Engineer T.V.V. Siva Rama Kumar, along with APITCO expert consultants, elaborated on the implemented EE technologies and called for more MSME units to adopt energy-efficient appliances to realise monetary savings and reduce carbon emissions.

Goverdhan Bobby, general secretary of the Chittoor Fruit Processors Federation, thanked APSECM and APITCO for their support in implementing EE measures and observed that these energy-efficient technologies have led to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, with an expected total annual savings of over ₹65 lakhs in these 4 MSME units alone.