MSME Technology Centre to offer diploma courses

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre is offering a 3+1 year advanced diploma in die and mould making and three-year advanced diploma in mechatronics and industrial automation. The examination for entry into the courses will be held on September 5 at Andhra University, said Deputy General Manager of the centre G. Prasada Reddy.

It is a skill development centre at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Students who have completed SSC or its equivalent from any recognised board are eligible to apply. For more details call 99493 19237 or 95153 97553.