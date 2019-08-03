‘MSME sector will get top priority’

Minister for Industry and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said the State government would accord top priority to the MSME sector by taking a practical and inclusive approach that would help boost growth.

Speaking at a consultative meeting on ‘Ease of doing business’ organised by the Industries Department here on Friday, he called Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for industrial investments and said the same would be projected among entrepreneurs and aspiring industrialists.

The State, which is at an enviable position in ease of doing business, would ensure quick approvals for industries. Awareness meets would be held every month for entrepreneurs , he said.

With the single desk portal in place, an entrepreneur could apply for 75 regulatory clearances at once.

The government would discuss with its stakeholders on the benefits accruing to the State by inviting investments and the extent of employment needs it would meet.

The required facilities would be created through Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to woo entrepreneurs, he added.

Industrial policy

Mr. Reddy announced that the government would release the much-awaited policy on industrial support soon, especially for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Rajat Bhargava announced that the industrial policy would be fine-tuned to meet the State’s vision on the employment front.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Industries Commissioner Siddharth Jain and Collector N. Bharat Gupta took part.

At an interactive meeting held later, the industrialists raised problems such as drinking water and road connectivity in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Renigunta and the absence of a fire station in the vicinity of the Gandrajupalle textile unit near Palamaner that provided 1,800 local jobs and exported 70% of its products. Some brought the issue of power fluctuations and the need for a sub-station in industrial estate, while some wanted relief from huge power bills.

Mr. Reddy inaugurated an IT Business Centre established by the International Institute of Digital Technology (IIDT) at Renigunta. He also visited the nearby EMC I and II and announced creation of 10,000 new jobs, 75% of which would be to the local community.