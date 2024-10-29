ADVERTISEMENT

MSME Minister unveils schedule for Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanams to be performed in the UK, Ireland and Europe

Published - October 29, 2024 05:58 pm IST - AMARAVATI

All events are free for devotees and a large turnout is expected for them, says Kondapalli Srinivas

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas launching a poster on TTD Kalyanams’ schedule at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

In a major announcement, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for MSME, SERP & NRI Empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas unveiled the schedule for the grand Lord Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanams, set to be performed across 13 cities in the UK, Ireland and Europe from November 9 to December 21, 2024. The poster release event, held at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday, featured dignitaries including event coordinators from Sri Balaji Vedic Centre, Germany, and senior officials from the A.P. government and APNRTS.

Organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Andhra Pradesh State Government, in collaboration with the APNRTS and local cultural organisations, these events will bring the revered Srinivasa Kalyanam ritual to Telugu communities abroad. TTD priests and Vedic pundits will perform the sacred ceremonies following the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, offering an authentic spiritual experience to attendees.

Mr. Srinivas emphasised the government’s commitment to nurturing global cultural ties, particularly among the Telugu diaspora. He noted that a large turnout is anticipated, and all events are free for devotees. Local groups are coordinating to facilitate a smooth execution of these ceremonies, which mark a historic outreach of Andhra’s spiritual heritage.

