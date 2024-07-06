GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MSME Minister inaugurates mobile van to promote financial literacy in rural areas

Published - July 06, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday said that financial literacy among the rural people was the need of the hour, as all of them were brought under the ambit of banking transactions.

He formally inaugurated a mobile van at Vizianagaram and congratulated National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for providing ₹15 lakh worth vehicle to District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB), which would promote financial literacy in the rural areas.

NABARD’s Vizianagaram District Development Officer T. Nagarjuna said that the van would have an ATM and other facilities to ensure that banking services reach the people’s doorstep. He said that the ₹6.5 lakh worth van was provided for Jami Rythu Shakti Farmers Producers Organisation to sell its products in a a hassle-free manner.

