MSME Minister holds review meeting with officials at Vijayawada

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and NRI Empowerment and Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas visited the office of the Commissioner of Industries at the APIIC Building at Mangalagiri, here on Monday.

Mr. Srinivas held a review meeting on key initiatives related to the MSME sector with MSME corporation CEO Adarsh Rajendran, Additional Director of Industries A.V. Patel and other officials.

The officials took the Minister through various online platforms for industries including the investment tracker and single desk, PMEGP and A.P. exports portals. He advised the officials to reduce the burden of compliance with a slew of regulatory procedures and enquired about the Ease-of-Doing Business program, land allotments and government approvals to plots in industrial parks.

Moreover, Mr. Srinivas urged officials to expand the range of products under the One ‘District-One Product’ initiative and to leverage the State’s abundant agricultural and allied raw material resources.