MSME Minister felicitates educators trained by TDP’s NRI wing

Published - July 04, 2024 10:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for MSME and NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, giving away certificates to the educators trained by TDP’s NRI wing, at TDP national office in Mangalagiri of Gutnur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and NRI Empowerment, felicitated the teachers who availed of training offered by TDP’s NRI wing and are leaving for the USA to become educators there, at the party’s central office here on Thursday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said a special platform had been set up by the TDP to provide employment opportunities to youth under the aegis of its NRI wing president Ravi Kumar Vemuru and praised the teachers going abroad for further training and availing the employment opportunities there. He exhorted the teachers to work hard and achieve great things. 

Further, Mr. Srinivas said that the government was taking steps to provide skills to youth and provide employment and they should make the country proud. 

Mr. Ravi Kumar has said that the TDP was committed to providing jobs to youth and was working towards it. Earlier, Mr. Srinivas gave away certificates to 120 teachers. 

