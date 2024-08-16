MSME Minister asks students to focus on research, experiments to build perfect career

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday asked youngsters to focus on research and experiments so that they would build a perfect career, despite facing hurdles initially. He formally inaugurated advanced sewing machines in Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram. He congratulated the youngsters for developing e-auto rickshaw and other inventions.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students who acquire more practical knowledge and involve themselves in new experiments would come out with flying colours. The University Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty said that the university has been giving top priority to practice-oriented training for students in accordance to the National Education Policy-2020. The Registrar P. Pallavi and others were present.

