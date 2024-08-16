ADVERTISEMENT

MSME Minister asks students to focus on research, experiments to build perfect career

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas interacting with students of Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday asked youngsters to focus on research and experiments so that they would build a perfect career, despite facing hurdles initially. He formally inaugurated advanced sewing machines in Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram. He congratulated the youngsters for developing e-auto rickshaw and other inventions.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students who acquire more practical knowledge and involve themselves in new experiments would come out with flying colours. The University Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty said that the university has been giving top priority to practice-oriented training for students in accordance to the National Education Policy-2020. The Registrar P. Pallavi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US