HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSME Development Corp. chief moots call centre for applicants

June 26, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Corporation Chairman Adari Anand Kumar called for a concerted effort to attract prospective entrepreneurs to invest in Andhra Pradesh by showcasing its conducive business environment and abundant natural resources. 

At a review meeting here on Monday, Mr. Anand Kumar suggested that a call centre be set up to cater to the requirements of those who submitted various applications, to ensure that they did not face any problems in the process of giving their plans a tangible shape. 

He told the officials to organise awareness programmes in the districts about the facilitation and incentives being given to MSMEs, and called for a report on the vacancies that needed to be filled. 

Commissioner of Industries Pravin Kumar took part in the deliberations virtually. MSME Development Corporation executive director B. Gopala Krishna and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / industrial production

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.