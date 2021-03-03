MSME cluster projects worth ₹59.83 crore approved for A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

Common Facility Centres planned at Jaggayyapet, Kakinada and Machavaram

The National Steering Committee of the Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) on Tuesday approved three Common Facility Centres (CFCs) and three infrastructure development projects worth ₹59.83 crore for Andhra Pradesh.

The committee meeting, chaired by the Union Secretary, MSME, was attended by State Special Chief Secretary (Industry and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.

The total project cost of the CFCs has been put at ₹37.59 crore, of which, the Centre will grant ₹30.07 crore. A CFC in gold ornament cluster has been proposed at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district, a similar centre in printing cluster at Kakinada in East Godavari district and the third one in pulses and pulses products cluster at Machavaram in East Godavari district. These project will go a long way in increasing productivity, employment and exports.

The proposed infrastructure development projects that have been given the final approval will cost ₹22.24 crore, of which the Centre will release ₹15.57 crore. These projects include upgradation of Industrial Park (Jewellery) at Machilipatnam, upgradation of a Growth Centre at Hindupur in Anantapur district and upgradation of Industrial Park at Autonagar in Guntur district.

These project will help improve the operational convenience, bring in more investments, generate employment and create an ecosystem for MSME development.

Director of Industries J.V.N. Subramanyam and A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K.R.K. Reddy explained about of the projects. A.P. MSME Corporation CEO R. Pavana Murthy and Andhra Pradesh Trade Promotion Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Rajendra Prasad took part in the meeting.