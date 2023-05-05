ADVERTISEMENT

MSME association members flag labour shortage in core industries

May 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Association and A.P. Chamber of Commerce highlighted the issues of skill gaps and workforce shortage in core industries, during a meeting with chairperson of State Board of Technical Education and Training C. Naga Rani on May 5 (Friday). 

Submitting a representation to Ms. Naga Rani, they pointed out that many manufacturing units, which contribute 28% of the country’s GDP, need semiskilled and skilled workers. They said the youth were opting for jobs in the IT and service sectors despite many opportunities in the manufacturing sector. 

They said students who enrol in courses such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical engineering can start their own units at a later stage in their lives and urged them to pursue courses related to the core sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US