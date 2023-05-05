MSME association members flag labour shortage in core industries

May 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Association and A.P. Chamber of Commerce highlighted the issues of skill gaps and workforce shortage in core industries, during a meeting with chairperson of State Board of Technical Education and Training C. Naga Rani on May 5 (Friday).

Submitting a representation to Ms. Naga Rani, they pointed out that many manufacturing units, which contribute 28% of the country’s GDP, need semiskilled and skilled workers. They said the youth were opting for jobs in the IT and service sectors despite many opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

They said students who enrol in courses such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical engineering can start their own units at a later stage in their lives and urged them to pursue courses related to the core sector.