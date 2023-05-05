HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSME association members flag labour shortage in core industries

May 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Association and A.P. Chamber of Commerce highlighted the issues of skill gaps and workforce shortage in core industries, during a meeting with chairperson of State Board of Technical Education and Training C. Naga Rani on May 5 (Friday). 

Submitting a representation to Ms. Naga Rani, they pointed out that many manufacturing units, which contribute 28% of the country’s GDP, need semiskilled and skilled workers. They said the youth were opting for jobs in the IT and service sectors despite many opportunities in the manufacturing sector. 

They said students who enrol in courses such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical engineering can start their own units at a later stage in their lives and urged them to pursue courses related to the core sector.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.