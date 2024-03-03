M.S. Murthy’s art exhibition inaugurated in Vijayawada

March 03, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ramakrishna Mission Vijayawada chapter secretary Vinishcilananda Swamiji inaugurated ‘Sri M.S. Murthy’s art exhibition’ here at Sri M.S. Murthy Lalita Kala Arts Gallery on Sunday. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao released Sri MS Murthy’s audio-visual short film. The exhibition is being organised by the Andhra Academy of Arts as part of the birth centenary celebrations of noted artist M.S. Murthy.

Addressing a gathering, Vinishcilananda Swamiji said fine arts would be beneficial to the development of humankind and enhance peace and tolerance in society. Fine arts are indispensable and encouraging and preserving fine arts is vital; it is the responsibility of both the government and the public. Further, there is an artist in every human being. All that was needed was to bring out the latent talent, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said arts play a prominent role in Indian culture. If one goes on a pilgrimage to places such as Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Srisailam, one can see a great wealth of sculptures and understand the sculptors’ articulation of ideas, emotions and hard work to create such wonders. “Likewise, Sri M.S. Murthy painted each portrait with in-depth devotion as well as emotion and we are fortunate to have such a great artist from Vijayawada,” he said.

Academy Secretary M.V. Saibabu explained Sri M.S. Murthy’s great contributions to the world of art. The exhibition will be open till March 14, he said.

The academy felicitated Osman Khan, a famous painter, and Kalasagar, editor at 64Dreams.com in recognition of their services to art.

Winners of art competitions held at various colleges by the academy were given prizes. Bezawada Paparao of Kamineni Hospital; social activist Yalamanchili Anjani; academy vice-president Sannala Satyanarayana Varaprasad and others were present.

