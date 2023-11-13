M.S. Murthy centenary celebrations to begin from Nov. 13

November 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Andhra Arts Academy founder M.S. Murthy’s birth centenary will be organised at the Mutyalampadu art gallery on Tuesday. The Academy will commence the celebrations with the release of a book titled ‘Akshara Rekha Silpi’ on Mr. Murthy at Sivalayam located at Mogalrajpuram on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Academy secretary M.V. Saibabu said that the celebrations will be held till November 2024 and a programme would be organised every month as a tribute to Mr. Murthy. The book will be launched by noted scholar Mylavarapu Srinivasa Rao, who will also deliver a talk on ‘World A Canvas — Artist A God’ at the Academy at 6.30 p.m.

Mr. Murthy launched the Academy in 1961 to promote art, and organised many workshops, meetings, competitions, art camps, and exhibitions to foster that vision for 34 years. He constructed a permanent building for the Art gallery in 1987 and in subsequent years, the gallery was named as MS Murthy Art Gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.