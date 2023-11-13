HamberMenu
M.S. Murthy centenary celebrations to begin from Nov. 13

November 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Arts Academy founder M.S. Murthy’s birth centenary will be organised at the Mutyalampadu art gallery on Tuesday. The Academy will commence the celebrations with the release of a book titled ‘Akshara Rekha Silpi’ on Mr. Murthy at Sivalayam located at Mogalrajpuram on Tuesday at 5 p.m. 

Academy secretary M.V. Saibabu said that the celebrations will be held till November 2024 and a programme would be organised every month as a tribute to Mr. Murthy. The book will be launched by noted scholar Mylavarapu Srinivasa Rao, who will also deliver a talk on ‘World A Canvas — Artist A God’ at the Academy at 6.30 p.m.

Mr. Murthy launched the Academy in 1961 to promote art, and organised many workshops, meetings, competitions, art camps, and exhibitions to foster that vision for 34 years. He constructed a permanent building for the Art gallery in 1987 and in subsequent years, the gallery was named as MS Murthy Art Gallery. 

