M.S. Murthy birth centenary event to start in Vijayawada in November

June 11, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Academy of Arts will organise the birth-centenary celebrations of noted artist M.S. Murthy in Vijayawada city from November 2023 to November 2024. Mr. Murthy is the founder of the academy and was its secretary.

Principal of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College Atluri Venkata Ratna released a brochure in this regard here on Sunday.

Recalling the services of Mr. Murthy, he said art has always been an important part of human society and allows one to see life from a different perspective. Kings used to promote arts and artists. But, there was no respect and support for the arts nowadays.

Academy secretary M.V. Saibabu said the academy has lined up a series of programmes as part of the birth-centenary celebrations. Painting exhibitions, lectures, drawing/painting competitions, seminars, felicitating artists, etc., would be organised.

The art gallery has many paintings of noted artists on display since 1987. He appealed to the government and philanthropists to help the academy in taking forward the vision of M.S. Murthy.  Artists Sri Srujan, Mallik, BDCN Prasad and others were present.

