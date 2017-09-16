MS memorial award given to Dwaram Lakshmi

The prestigious music award named after Carnatic vocal doyen M.S. Subbulakshmi was given to vocalist Dwaram Lakshmi at a function organised by the Department of Language and Culture at the Ghantasala Government Music College here on Saturday.

Ms. Lakshmi is a Doctorate in Music and is working as a Grade ‘A’ artist with the All India Radio and Doordarshan. She is proficient in Carnatic Classical and Light Music (Sugam Sangeeth). She is the grand daughter of the legendary violinist Dwaram Venkata Swamy Naidu. She is a third generation musician with both her parents being musicians. Her father Dwaram Bhavanarayana Rao and mother Venkata Varadamma are also legends with many admirers. She is also a pupil of stalwarts like MS Vasantha Kumari, T.R. Subrahmanyam, Pemmaraju Surya Rao and learnt Hindustani from J.V.S. Rao. She has evolved a distinctive style of her own.

Violin maestro Annavarapu Ramaswamy and Krishna district Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha presented the award to Ms. lakshmi.