Andhra Pradesh

‘Mrs. India AP’ winner felicitated

Mrs. India Andhra Pradesh title winner Bindu Madhavi being felicitated by former ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha in Vijayawada on Monday.  

Mrs. India Andhra Pradesh 2020 title winner Bindu Madhavi was felicitated by former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha at a function here on Monday. Bindu Madhavi, a city-based doctor, won the title in the pageant organised by 'Mrs. India Andhra Pradesh'.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anuradha said that Dr. Madhavi who plays multiple roles as responsible doctor, homemaker and also a sportswoman proved her talent and won the title. Dr. Madhavi said that she was happy for winning the title. She said it was possible only with the support of her parents and husband Sudhakar. Another guest and city doctor M. Madhavi and others appreciated the winner.

