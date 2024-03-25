ADVERTISEMENT

MRPS chief meets Purandeswari after pledging support to NDA

March 25, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He submitted a memorandum of 35 demands, which mainly included the categorization of the Scheduled Castes to the BJP State president

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

Manda Krishna Madiga praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking the country forward with due focus on the welfare of the masses”.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga met BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at the State party office here on Monday.

He submitted to her a memorandum of 35 demands, which mainly included the categorization of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Ms. Purandeswari told Mr. Krishna Madiga that her party was committed to the welfare of SCs and would stand by its word as far as their categorization was concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MRPS leader pledged his support to the NDA partners in the State while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking the country forward with due focus on the welfare of the masses”. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US