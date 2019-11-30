Andhra Pradesh

MRPS Anantapur district president murdered

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti Anantapur district unit president Jaggula Prakash, 58, was murdered in broad daylight in the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the accused, M. Ramana, 29, a tailor, was in police custody. The incident took place in the cellar of Pallavi Towers at 3.40 p.m. when everyone was watching. The tailor allegedly used a large scissors to stab Prakash, which has been confiscated by the police.

The suspect hails from Bukkarayasamudram and Prakash is a resident of Chinmai Nagar in the city. The accused sat near the victim’s body and surrendered to the One Town police who came to the site of offence.

Ramana allegedly paid money to Prakash to settle a dispute between him and his wife, but Prakash reportedly neither returned the money nor settled their dispute, according to eyewitnesses, who heard him saying. A case has been registered.

