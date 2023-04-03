ADVERTISEMENT

MRPS activists stage protest at BJP office for categorisation of SCs

April 03, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP has been dragging its feet on the issue for the last nine years, says Krishna Madiga

The Hindu Bureau

MRPS activists staging a protest in front of the State BJP office in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) activists staged a protest outside the head office of the Andhra Pradesh BJP here on Monday demanding that the Central government should pass a Bill for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). 

A press release by MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga said the BJP was in a commanding position in Parliament but it had been dragging its feet on the SC categorisation issue for the last nine years. He pointed out that the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka Cabinet had accepted the Justice Sadashiva Commission’s recommendation to provide internal reservation for SCs and conveyed the same to the Centre. 

The legislatures of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also passed resolutions to that effect and duly sent them for the Central government’s nod, but to no avail. At least now, the Centre should pass the Bill and do justice to SCs, Mr. Krishna appealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US