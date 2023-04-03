HamberMenu
MRPS activists stage protest at BJP office for categorisation of SCs

BJP has been dragging its feet on the issue for the last nine years, says Krishna Madiga

April 03, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
MRPS activists staging a protest in front of the State BJP office in Vijayawada on Monday.

MRPS activists staging a protest in front of the State BJP office in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) activists staged a protest outside the head office of the Andhra Pradesh BJP here on Monday demanding that the Central government should pass a Bill for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). 

A press release by MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga said the BJP was in a commanding position in Parliament but it had been dragging its feet on the SC categorisation issue for the last nine years. He pointed out that the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka Cabinet had accepted the Justice Sadashiva Commission’s recommendation to provide internal reservation for SCs and conveyed the same to the Centre. 

The legislatures of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also passed resolutions to that effect and duly sent them for the Central government’s nod, but to no avail. At least now, the Centre should pass the Bill and do justice to SCs, Mr. Krishna appealed.

