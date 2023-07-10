ADVERTISEMENT

MRI, CT scans should be done for free, A.P. Minister for Health tells teaching hospitals

July 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister says a proposal has been sent to the government regarding appointment of joint directors to monitor services provided at teaching hospitals 

The Hindu Bureau

Steps are being taken to improve supervision in teaching hospitals in the State and monitor the services provided by them to the public, said Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini. 

Addressing a review meeting in Mangalagiri on July 10 (Monday), the Minister said a proposal has been sent to the government regarding appointment of joint directors (JDs) to monitor the services provided at teaching hospitals. 

She said MRI and CT scans should be done for free at all teaching hospitals and that sanitation agencies should ensure that the premises are clean. 

Cautioning the public against seasonal fevers such as malaria and dengue, she said special wards with ten beds should be set up in all hospitals to treat patients suffering from these two diseases.

