M.R. College ‘privatisation move’ triggers protests

Ashok condemns ‘govt. interference’ in MANSAS Trust affairs

A reported proposal of MANSAS Trust to privatise the historic Maharaja College established here in 1879 met with opposition from all sections of society. Several organisations, including the Pattana Powra Sangham, Students Federation of India and the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged protests on the college premises.

Former Union Minister and former chairperson of the trust P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Telugu Desam MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish and others condemned the alleged proposal to privatise the aided college which had produced many eminent personalities. Famous writer Gurajada Apparao and others worked as lecturers in the college of repute in South India.

“The State government’s interference in MANSAS Trust is the root cause of all problems. The trust should not privatise aided colleges, including the M.R. College, since it has been the best educational hub in the State. The college has ₹120 crore funds but is prevented from paying salaries to the staff. It is really unfortunate,” he charged.

‘Special bonding’

Mr. Jagadish said that every family had a special bonding with the college and its sanctity should be protected at any cost. “M.R. College is a heritage structure. The State government is using MANSAS Trust for its own political gains. The people of Vizianagaram district will teach a lesson to the government,” said Mr. Jagadish.

Pattana Powra Samkshema Sangham secretary Reddi Sankara Rao said all sections of society would intensify the agitation if the privatisation proposal was not withdrawn by the government.

ABVP State joint secretary R. Ramana and national executive committee member M. Gopala Patrudu said the privatisation proposal would be a big jolt for students from poor and middle-class sections.

SFI district president Ch. Venkatesh and other members raised slogans against the trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju for ‘initiating privatisation proposal’.

Heavy police force was deployed at the college to avoid any untoward incident. Free movement of public into the college has also been stopped.