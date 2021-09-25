MPTC member-elect taken into custody

K. Nagalapuram MPTC member-elect Rajamma and her son were taken into custody on Friday on charge of trying to demolish a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy built in her own land.

Ms. Rajamma, along with her son Narasimha Reddy, other family members and supporters, has been staging a dharna in the village since Thursday morning, protesting against the denial of the post of the Gudur Mandal Praja Parishad president to her.

She, along with her family members, allegedly tried to demolish the statue of YSR. But, the YSRCP cadres stopped them. The police took all those allegedly involved in the act into custody and shifted them to Kurnool.

Kodumur Assembly Constituency in-charge Kotla Harsha’s supporter Sunitha was chosen for the MPP president post. Ms. Rajamma and her supporters protested just before the meeting in which the decision was taken.