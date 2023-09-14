ADVERTISEMENT

MPs urged to raise SCS issue in special session of Parliament

September 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Intellectual Forum State vice-president G. Appala Naidu on September 14 (Thursday) urged the MPs of all political parties to raise the issues pertaining to granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in the special session of the Parliament, beginning September 18. In a release, he said that the SCS issue was ‘conveniently forgotten’ by the Union government though it was assured during the State bifurcation.

“The BJP, which was in the opposition then, supported the State bifurcation. The issue has been side-tracked. Apart from SCS issue, the other promises made to the State need to be raised in the Parliament,” said Mr. Appala Naidu, adding that forum president Chalasani Srinivas would submit a detailed note to the Union government over the issue, apart from meeting the MPs of all political parties.

