HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MPs urged to raise SCS issue in special session of Parliament

September 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Intellectual Forum State vice-president G. Appala Naidu on September 14 (Thursday) urged the MPs of all political parties to raise the issues pertaining to granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in the special session of the Parliament, beginning September 18. In a release, he said that the SCS issue was ‘conveniently forgotten’ by the Union government though it was assured during the State bifurcation.

“The BJP, which was in the opposition then, supported the State bifurcation. The issue has been side-tracked. Apart from SCS issue, the other promises made to the State need to be raised in the Parliament,” said Mr. Appala Naidu, adding that forum president Chalasani Srinivas would submit a detailed note to the Union government over the issue, apart from meeting the MPs of all political parties.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.