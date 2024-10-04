MPs, SCR officers discuss ongoing, pending rail projects, developmental works in Andhra Pradesh

Parliament Members of Andhra Pradesh discussed various ongoing railway projects and about the Station Redevelopment Works in various railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, during a coordination meeting with the South Central Railway (SCR) officers at Electric Traction and Training Centre (ETTC), in Vijaywada, on Friday (October 4, 2024.)

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Shekar, Ongole Parliament Member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Kesineni Shivanadh, Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and other MPs attended the meeting.

The MPs asked SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain about the status of various pending railway projects, developmental works being taken up in various railway stations under Station Redevelopment Programme, Vande Bharat trains, operation of new trains, halts at various stations and other issues.

The Parliament Members also discussed constructions of Rail Under Bridges (ROBs), land acquisition for completion of various projects, bridges and the third line works in the meeting.

Earlier, the General Manager, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra Kumar Jain and other officers welcomed Minister Dr. Chandra Shekar and other MPs at the ETTC. The MPs raised the issues related to proposals for new trains, railway works in their constituencies in the coordination meeting.

Hyderabad DRM Lokesh Vishnoi, Guntakal DRM Vijay Kumar, Guntur DRM Ramakrishna, SCR Chief Security Commissioner Md. Shadan Zeb Khan and other officers participated.