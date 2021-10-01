MPs raise ‘tardy pace’ of railway works with SCR

The issue of tardy pace of railway projects allegedly due to the State government not contributing its share of funds was discussed at the meeting the South Central Railway (SCR) officials had with the Members of Parliament representing the constituencies under the railway divisions of Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Hyderabad here on Thursday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, YSRCP MPs Margani Bharat and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said it was not right to stall the works citing delay in the sharing of funds by the State government.

“Officials claim that works have been stalled as the State has not contributed its share,” Mr. Bharat said.

“We have told the officials that works cannot be stopped citing financial issues as both the State and Central governments have suffered severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said the Centre was asked to completely fund the RoBs near the railway stations. He said representation to take forward the new railway zone works was also made.

TDP Rajya Sabha member K. Ravindra Rao said the SCR officials informed the meeting that projects such as construction of new railway line between Nadikudi and Srikalahasthi, Kadapa and Bengaluru, Kotipalli and Narasapur and several RoBs were taken up on a cost-sharing basis. Works were stalled as no funds were deposited by the State government, they said.

“For one project costing ₹2,200 crore, the State government has deposited only ₹2.6 crore while the Railways deposited ₹500 crore,” he said.

“It shows that the State has no commitment to complete the projects,” he alleged.

Anakapalli MP B. Venkata Satyavathi said the State government had already asked the Centre to bear the cost of all RoBs (₹534 crore).

“The Centre has promised that the cost will be borne by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and that the issue is under active consideration,” she said.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha asked SCR to restore trains and increase stoppages. Many passenger trains were running as express trains and the number of stops was reduced drastically, she said.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said the MPs appreciated several initiatives and also raised issues related to development works and services.

The MPs demands included laying of new lines, introduction of new trains, extension of train services, additional stoppages, construction of RoBs and better amenities. He said all the issues raised would be considered by the Railways in finalising the development plans.

MPs Chinta Anuradha, Talari Rangaiah, N. Reddeppa, K. Gorantla Madhav, Singari Sanjeev Kumar, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy took part in the meeting.

The YSRCP MPs said a decision on supporting or opposing the proposal to privatise the Vijayawada railway station was yet to be taken by the party. Mr. Ravindra Rao said the TDP was opposed to privatisation of any government asset.