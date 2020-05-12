MPs, Ministers sleep in villages affected by gas leak

In an attempt to build confidence among the residents of RR Venkatapuram, Member of Parliament V. Vijayasai Reddy, along with several Ministers and YSRCP leaders slept in the areas affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers on Monday night. They also had dinner with the residents and gave a patient hearing to their woes.

Mr. Vijayasai Reddy and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao slept at Padmanabha Nagar, while Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Malla Vijaya Prasad spend the night at RR Venkatapuram. Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao slept at Nandamuri Nagar. Similarly, Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana slept at BC Colony and Kamparapalem.

Sanitation work

On Tuesday morning, the YSRCP leaders inspected the colonies. Minister Dharmana Krishna Das inspected the sanitation works before visiting various houses in SC Colony. Mr. Vijayasai Reddy said the residents have started to return to their houses at RR Venkatapuram and the situation is under control. “The government will help the residents in every possible way,” he said.