Andhra Pradesh

MPs, Ministers sleep in villages affected by gas leak

MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy interacting with residents of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy interacting with residents of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.  

They share dinner with residents, promise all possible help

In an attempt to build confidence among the residents of RR Venkatapuram, Member of Parliament V. Vijayasai Reddy, along with several Ministers and YSRCP leaders slept in the areas affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers on Monday night. They also had dinner with the residents and gave a patient hearing to their woes.

Mr. Vijayasai Reddy and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao slept at Padmanabha Nagar, while Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Malla Vijaya Prasad spend the night at RR Venkatapuram. Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao slept at Nandamuri Nagar. Similarly, Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana slept at BC Colony and Kamparapalem.

Sanitation work

On Tuesday morning, the YSRCP leaders inspected the colonies. Minister Dharmana Krishna Das inspected the sanitation works before visiting various houses in SC Colony. Mr. Vijayasai Reddy said the residents have started to return to their houses at RR Venkatapuram and the situation is under control. “The government will help the residents in every possible way,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:01:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mps-ministers-sleep-in-villages-affected-by-gas-leak/article31568785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY