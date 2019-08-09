MP’s anguish on the bonnet!

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav has expressed his anguish over lack of employment for local youth in the KIA Motors India plant at Erramanchi village. And he expressed it by writing on the first commercial car rolled out of the assembly line on Thursday.

“Car roll out - our young people ruled out here sorry,” he wrote and signed on the bonnet of the new car at the ceremony.

This happened when the dignitaries were asked to write their congratulatory messages on the car with a white marker pen soon after the formal launch on the shop floor of the plant. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had written “great event” and Nagari MLA and APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja just said “all the best.”

This created a flutter on the plant premises. Ms. Roja and Mr. Reddy told the media that the government brought a Bill providing 75% jobs to locals, and it would be implemented in all industries.

Ms. Roja said the new provision would be implemented in KIA Motors India plant too, and blamed the previous TDP government for not taking sufficient measures to ensure jobs for those who lost their lands and the locals by improving their skills.

She also criticised TDP leader N. Lokesh for making comments that many industries were leaving the State and jobs were being taken away by the YSRCP government, even as the ground reality was different.

Mr. Madhav later told The Hindu over telephone that despite the local people sacrificing their lands and government providing natural resources, the company did not have the courtesy to provide them jobs.

The company stooped to such a level that in a global media release it did not mention the names of Mr. Rajendranath Reddy or Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and portrayed the launch event as though it was an internal affair.