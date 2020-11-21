MPEDA plans to boost exports

Young entrepreneurs in State to be promoted

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), which is exporting seafood products to many countries across the globe, is planning to boost its exports by promoting young entrepreneurs in the trade.

During the financial year 2019-20, 12,89,651 metric tonnes of seafood products worth ₹46,662.85 crore (USD 6.68 billion) was exported.

India is shipping seafood products to the U.S.A., China, European Union, South East Asia and the Middle East. Frozen shrimp, which earned about ₹34,152.03 crore, retained its first position in seafood exports accounting its share of 50.58%, said MPEDA Chairman K. S. Srinivas.

The U.S.A. continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood followed by China. Frozen fish was the second largest export item from India, he said.

The MPEDA is planning to encourage fresh entrepreneurs to improve the exports, as the demand for Indian seafood is high in the international market.

“We are trying to improve the area of cultivation and increase shrimp, crab and fish culture. MPEDA officials are identifying the potential areas, develop ports to boost up the exports,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Training and tech share

Private hatcheries and growers have been requested to come into aquaculture and the MPEDA was ready to share the technology and give necessary training to the farmers. Already, training was being given to the farmers in various centres across the country, he said.

The MPEDA is also planning to take up diversified activities, including inland and hinterland culture, in association with the State and Central government departments. As part of it, potential areas away from the coast and river banks are being identified.

“We entered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other States to improve the aquaculture and thereby enhance the exports,” the Chairman said.

He appealed to the public to stop juvenile fishing (catching small fish), use square mesh nets, protect water bodies and mangroves to save the environment for the future generations.