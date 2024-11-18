 />
MPEDA observes AMR Week-2024 till November 24

Officials to conduct awareness programmes for aqua farmers on ill effects of anti-microbial resistance (AMR) in shrimps and the need to promote best practices to prevent its spread

Published - November 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Centre for Aquaculture (NaCSA), a research wing of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), is observing Anti-microbial Resistance (AMR) Week from November 18 to 24 to enlighten the NaCSA Society shrimp aqua farmers in the State on the ill-effects of AMR and the need to promote best practices to prevent its spread.

As part of the campaign, the MPEDA officials, in association with NaCSA, the Fisheries Department and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) officers, organised an awareness programme for shrimp farmers at Viswanadhapalli village in Krishna district on Monday.

NaCSA Regional Coordinator N.P. Chandrashekar said the theme for AMR Week 2024 is ‘Educate, Advocate, Act now’.

MPEDA Regional Division Officer K. Iyyappan, Assistant Director (Fisheries Department) R. Prathibha and other officers explained good aquaculture management practices to the farmers.

