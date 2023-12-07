ADVERTISEMENT

MPEDA holds training in value-addition of seafood for exporters

December 07, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Experts from Vietnam will give hands-on training to the participants

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

MPEDA Joint Director (A.P. Region) A. Jeyabal speaking at a training programme in Krishna district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched a three-day training on ‘seafood value addition’ for the processing units.

Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI) secretary K. Anand Kumar and Director of Aquaculture Research, Fisheries University, Tummala Suguna and MPEDA Joint Director A. Jeyabal inaugurated the programme at Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited in Krishna district on Thursday.

Mr. Anand Kumar said the training would help increase exports of value-added seafood from India.

“There is a great demand for value-added seafood products in domestic and international markets. Export of value-added seafood items will create employment opportunities,” Dr. Suguna said.

Sandhya Aqua Exports general manager Akash Swaminathan said the programme was organised with the cooperation of Director Edera Harish, and thanked the MPEDA for conducting the training programme.

Mr. Jeyabal said that there was scope to increase the exports of value-added seafood products.

MPEDA Deputy Director K. Sivarajan said that experts from Vietnam Tran Quoc Son and Chi Thi Tuet Mai will give hands-on training to the participants.

