MPEDA Chairman interacts with farmers, visits call centre

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman K.S. Srinivas visited the call centre at its regional office here.

The multilingual call centre for aqua farmers was inaugurated 15 days ago to help the farmers. Mr. Srinivas, along with Director M. Karthikeyan, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) Director S. Kandan visited the centre on Friday.

The officials enquired with the call centre officials on the response from farmers for the newly set up facility.

The Chairman inquired about the questions being posed by the farmers. The call centre is being operated round-the-clock.

Mr. Srinivas said farmers were enquiring about different types of viruses and diseases to shrimp at different stages, pond management, better management practices and diversification of culture.

“Staff posted in the call centre should respond to the callers gently and with patience. Instructions have been given to the officers and staff to give wide publicity among the farmers on the 24X7 multilingual call centre,” the Chairman said.

Later, Mr. Karthikeyan and Dr. Kandan visited the fish ponds at the RGCA’s Tilapia project at Manikonda village in Krishna district. They interacted with the project in-charge and the farmers and enquired about their problems.

Officials explained about the farmer-friendly and the research activities being taken up in the project.

Tilapia project Assistant Project Managers Mathew and Srinivas gave a presentation on the training programmes being imparted on farmers. Officials and farmers from different parts of the State accompanied the team.