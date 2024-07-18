ADVERTISEMENT

MPDO’s kin seek Naidu’s help to trace the missing official

Published - July 18, 2024 09:48 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has assured the family members of Narsapuram MPDO Venkata Ramana Rao that all efforts would be made to trace the official who has been missing for the last four days.

The family members of Mr. Rao met the Chief Minister on July 18 (Thursday) and sought his help in the case, stating that they did not have any clue as to how it had happened.  

Sunitha, wife of Mr. Rao, told Mr. Naidu that the official had faced some pressure related to some office work in the recent past, and suspected it to be behind his going missing.

Mr. Naidu assured them that the government would take necessary action to trace him.  

