Former Zilla Parishad CEO suspended in Chittoor over corruption allegations two days ahead of his retirement

The Panchayat Raj Department has suspended former Zilla Parishad CEO K. Prabhakar Reddy over allegations of wrongdoing with just two days to go for his retirement, sending ripples through the administrative and political circles of the district.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, who is now serving as Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Baireddipalle mandal in Palamaner Assembly constituency, is set to retire from service on June 30.

The suspension was initiated following multiple complaints to the State government from leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), including MLAs of Tirupati and Chittoor.

Former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu and former Zilla Parishad chairperson Geervani Chandraprakash were among those who had lodged complaints against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. The district administration had received orders suggesting a need for a deeper investigation into the allegations against the official.

The district administration received numerous complaints from staff members of the Panchayat Raj department from various mandals, alleging harassment and corruption. Union leaders claimed that during Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s tenure, nearly half a dozen employees had succumbed to health complications due to the alleged harassment.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy had assumed the role of ZP CEO after the YSRCP government took office in 2019, and returned to his previous post at Baireddipalle upon the appointment of a new ZP CEO in February this year. His appointment occurred during the tenure of Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy as the Panchayat Raj Minister. In recent weeks, the district authorities launched an inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, with a senior official from the audit department leading the process. The new ZP CEO was also said to have submitted a report to the authorities regarding financial irregularities.

The primary allegations of corruption against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy are related to construction activities of the Panchayat Raj department in 14 Assembly constituencies of undivided Chittoor district. The official is also under scrutiny for channelling the 15th Finance Commission funds into only two Assembly constituencies — Punganur and Palamaner — represented by former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu. Moreover, the former ZP CEO faces accusations of fraudulent vehicle allowance claims.

