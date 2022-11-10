MPDO suspended for launching casteist social media campaign in support of a Graduate MLC candidate

District Collector suspends the MPDO on grounds of violating election code

Mandal Parishad Development Officer of Mulakalacheruvu mandal has been suspended for launching a caste-based social media campaign among secretariat employees, in support of one Graduate MLC candidate in Rayalaseema districts.

Annamayya district collector P.S. Girisha issued the suspension order on November 9 (Wednesay) to D. Ramesh Babu, MPDO according to which the MPDO had posted a message on October 30, urging youth to register their votes on or before November 7.

Besides explaining the modalities for the registration, Mr. Ramesh Babu extended his direct support to one particular MLC candidate by mentioning his casteist affiliation. The collector had also mentioned the contents of the MPDO’s message in the suspension order.

After the MPDO’s message went viral, the district administration conducted an inquiry into the incident through the Revenue Divisional Officer of Rajampeta based on which the suspension order was issued.

Ramesh Babu is not to leave the mandal headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the Collector, as per the orders.