MPDO succumbs to COVID-19 in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:

18 May 2021 13:47 IST

Sakhinetipalli Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Gollamandala Varaprasad on Tuesday succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing medical treatment in Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer N.V.V.Satyanarayana has said; "Mr. Varaprasad has died with the COVID-19 recently and died on Tuesday morning". East Godavari district officials expressed condolences.

