MP writes to Centre over ‘attack’ near Naidu’s house

Tighten security cover for former CM, he urges

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday, urging him to conduct an inquiry into the ‘attack’ on TDP cadres near former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence recently.

He also urged the Union Home Secretary to take steps to enquire into the role of the police and YSRCP leaders in harassing leaders and cadres of Opposition parties.

“The law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh has collapsed. The latest in this series of attacks is the violence by a ruling YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and his henchmen on the house of Mr. Naidu. The MLA led the goons to Mr. Naidu’s house in Undavalli on September 17 at around 11.30 a.m. Earlier, on September 16, one day prior to the attack, Mr. Ramesh publicly stated that he would attack the house of Mr. Naidu. The statement by the ruling YSRCP MLA went viral on social media and police had enough information in advance about the attack on the following day,” Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged in his letter.

“The police, however, completely failed in preventing the attack and were conspicuous by their absence at the spot. Concomitantly, when the ruling YSRCP MLA declared that they would attack the former Chief Minister’s residence, the police did not take any preventive measures. Though Mr. Naidu is protected by the National Security Guard (NSG) and is a protectee under Z+ category security, the police through their silence allowed the attack to take place,” he alleged.

The TDP MP stressed on the need to review the threat perception and tighten security cover for Mr. Naidu. Only a quick and prompt action by the Government of India would ensure that the fundamental rights are respected and the Constitution is upheld in Andhra Pradesh, he added.