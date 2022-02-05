MP warns former CM’s brother

Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy addressing a public meeting at Pattegada in Chittoor district on Saturday.

05 February 2022 23:00 IST

‘Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy has no right to speak about Piler development’

Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy on Saturday said that Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Kishore Kumar Reddy, who is the younger brother of the former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, had no moral right to speak about the development in Piler Assembly Constituency as he had stayed away from extending any relief to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rajampeta MP was launching the distribution of cheques to the women self-help groups at Pattegada panchayat of Kalikiri mandal, the native place of Mr. Kiran. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mithun Reddy warned Mr. Kishore to desist from making any personal criticism against his family. The MP said that while both Mr. Kiran and his father, the late Amarnath Reddy, never indulged in making personal criticism of their opponents in political life, it was unfortunate that Mr. Kishore had stooped to “cheap politics”. “Like Chandrababu Naidu who had backstabbed N.T. Rama Rao, Mr. Kishore had backstabbed his brother Mr. Kiran,” Mr. Mithun Reddy alleged.

The YSRCP MP said that though Mr. Kiran’s family never faced defeat in Pattegada panchayat earlier, it was due to Mr. Kishore’s unethical politics the panchayat was lost in the recent elections. He demanded Mr. Kishore to clarify his assets in Hyderabad, which he had amassed by allegedly misusing his brother’s name.

The MP said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden sections. He said that true to the commitment of women empowerment, most of the welfare schemes were introduced to benefit them.