MP vows to strive for Palnadu development

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Member of Parliament of Narasaraopet, has reiterated that he will continue to work for a comprehensive development of the backward Palnadu region.

Mr. Krishna Devarayulu, who defeated senior TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao by a majority of 1.50 lakh votes, told reporters here that access to higher education, quality healthcare and provision of basic amenities would be his top priorities.

Kendriya Vidyalaya in each of seven Assembly segments, a medical college at Gurazala and grounding of Varikipudisila LI scheme would be a reality soon.

The KV set up at Sattenapalli attracted many students from the backward villages and such schools would be set up in all segments, he said.

“A school in the tribal hamlet of Bollapalli under the ‘Ekalavya’ scheme is being set up. Funds under MPLADs are also being utilised for grounding of drinking water schemes in the backward constituencies,” he said.

Medical camp

A mega medical camp under the aegis of Sri Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) was held at Vinukonda in which more than 1,600 patients received free medical care and tests.

The Varikepudisila LI scheme was being taken up with an outlay of ₹1,600 crore with a vision of providing water to 76,000 acres, he said.

“This government is working for the welfare of all sections, more so, the farmers, women and the marginalised sections. I promise to continue working for the betterment of the backward Palnadu region, which has given me a massive mandate,” said Mr. Krishnadevarayulu.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was also present.