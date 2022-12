MP Vanga Geetha seeks Central funds for sports infra for JNTU-K, ANU

December 26, 2022 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has sought funds from Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur for developing sports infrastructure on JNTU-Kakinada and Adikavi Nannaya University campuses in Kakinada.

On December 24 (Saturday), Ms. Geetha submitted a memorandum to Mr. Anurag Singh in New Delhi seeking the funds.

In an official release, Ms. Geetha said, “Funds have been sought from Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for the eight-line 400-meter running track for JNTU-Kakinada campus, indoor stadium and gym for Adikavi Nannaya University’s Kakinada campus”.