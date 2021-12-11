MP urges Railway Minister to fast-track development works

Member of Parliament (Rajampet) P.V. Midhun Reddy has taken the plight of the pending projects in his constituency spread across Chittoor and Kadapa districts to the notice of Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday, with an appeal to fast-track the development works.

Prominent among the issues raised by him was the Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line sanctioned in 2008 and yet to be realised.

He said the line would provide connectivity to Punganur, Madanapalle and Valmikipuram regions.

He also sought a halt for long distance trains at Vontimitta, located on the Kadapa-Tirupati route, in view of its prominence after being taken over by the TTD and the State government’s conduct of Srirama Navami post-bifurcation.

Mr. Reddy also appealed to the Minister to consider halt for Haripriya, AP Sampark Kranti and Venkatadri and Chengalpattu express trains at Obulavaripalle and Rajampet stations.

At a meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia, he sought the Centre’s help in signing MoU between India and Nepal for mutual recognition of PG medical doctors of the two countries, citing the shortage of qualified manpower in the medical field.