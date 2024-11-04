ADVERTISEMENT

MP Sivanath inaugurates IT training lab at ICAI Vijayawada branch 

Published - November 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State is poised to emerge as a hub for IT and attract investments in diverse sectors, including in the capital city Amaravati, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he says

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath inaugurated an Information Technology Training (Computer) Laboratory at the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, November 4. On the occasion, he lauded the services rendered by the Chartered Accountants and said a large number of them would be required as the economy grows. 

He asserted that the State was poised to emerge as a hub for IT and attract investments in diverse sectors, including in the capital city Amaravati, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Sivanath said the State government’s focus on the promotion of large industries and Micro, Small, and medium Enterprises was bound to transform Andhra Pradesh into a progressive industrial State. 

ICAI Vijayawada branch chairman N. Ravi Kishore, vice-chairman K. Narayana, former chairmen Akkayya Naidu, V. Narendra Babu, G. Srinivasa Rao and K. Poornachandra Rao, secretary U. Jayant, Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association chairman V. Pravan Kumar were present.

