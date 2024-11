Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath called on TTD Trust Board Chairman B.R. Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday. On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath said Mr. Naidu deserved to be appointed the TTD Chairman as he always worked for protection of Hindu Dharma.

He said Mr. Naidu would respect the sentiments of devotees and hold the Agama Shastras in high esteem. The duo discussed various issues including the development of Tirumala temple.

