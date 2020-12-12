MP seeks revival of Floriculture Research Institute in East Godavari

MP M. Bharat submitting a representation to ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra in New Delhi on Friday.

‘Not a single scientist or supporting staff has been deputed till date’

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Friday appealed to Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra to revive the Floriculture Research Institute (FRI), Vemagiri in East Godavari district, saying that it would help the flower nurseries being grown in above 11,500 hectares in the district.

In an interaction with Dr. Mohapatra in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Bharat told him that the Directorate of Floriculture Research, Pune laid the foundation stone for the Floriculture Research Institute at Vemagiri in 2019.

“However, the ICAR is yet to depute a single scientist or supporting staff till date. The revival of the FRI is need of the hour for development of new varieties, improve production technologies, plant production and transfer of new technologies to the field of flower nurseries in Andhra Pradesh,” the MP pointed out.

In 2015, Mr. Bharat said, the State government spared 10.77 acres of land as sought by the ICAR for the FRI at Vemagiri near Rajamahendravaram.

Support needed

“The farmers are in need of support from the scientists from the ICAR, despite registering success in the flower nurseries with their traditional knowledge. The flower nurseries in the mandals of Kadiyam, Atreyapuram, Alamuru and Mandapeta in East Godavari district are home for more than 300 varieties of ornamental flower species,” said Mr. Bharat in his representation to Dr. Mohapatra.

An estimated 50,000 people including farmers, agricultural workers and others are involved in the flower nurseries in East Godavari district.