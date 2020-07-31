MP requests Jagan for special rituals at all temples in State on August 5

VIJAYAWADA

31 July 2020 23:24 IST

CM’s presence at ‘bhoomi puja’ of Ram temple at Ayodhya will send a positive message, says Ramakrishna Raju

Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to direct the Endowments Department to perform special rituals and organise chanting of Vedic hymns at all 24,000 temples in Andhra Pradesh on August 5 to mark the ‘bhoomi puja’ for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited Chief Ministers of all States in the country for the event, and added that he would be delighted if Mr. Jagan participated in it, saying that his presence at the event would send a positive message to people.

The MP also suggested that the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams should telecast the ‘bhoomi puja’ live.

“The devotion and sentiment with which people revere Lord Ram is unparallelled, and in the words of Swami Vivekananda, Lord Rama is the embodiment of truth and morality. He is the ideal son, the ideal husband and above all, the ideal king,” Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said, requesting Mr. Jagan to send a message to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust if he is unable to attend the proceedings.