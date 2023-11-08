MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju‘s PIL against ‘government corruption’ adjourned following the recusal of a judge 

November 08, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday recused from hearing the petition filed by YSR Congress Party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for a court-monitored inquiry into the illegal decisions and corrupt activities of the State government.

The petition was listed before a division Bench led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of A.P. High Court and comprising Justice Raghunandan Rao, who opted out of the hearing, saying that some parties to the PIL were his clients earlier.

Then the Chief Justice said he would constitute a new Bench to take up the matter on a later date.

Advocate-General S. Sriram represented the State while senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao appeared for the petitioner.

In his petition, the MP insisted that the inquiry was essential to unravel the corruption and embezzlement of public money in favour of some individuals and several private companies involved in various projects/schemes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy are among the respondents.

